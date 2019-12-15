Wizkid Replies Man Who Pleaded With Him To Attend Funeral Of His Late Mom (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Nigerian singer, Wizkid has granted a bereaved man’s wish after he requested that he acknowledge the death of the late mom since he wouldn’t be able to make it for the burial.

Wizkid
Afro Music Star, Wizkid

The man, who goes by the name, Ochuko Marv on Twitter, shared a tribute video to his late mother on his page and tagged the singer.

Ochuko Marv also noted that his late mother was a staunch fan of the starboy as he wrote;

”4th of Dec I lost my angel, this wound is eternal. I cry everyday & I am not ashamed to say that. @wizkidayo was her fav artist (see pinned tweet) &I know asking him to come for her burial is impossible but a rip video or even a tweet I can print off would be a perfect send off❤️

The tweet seemed to have touched many people as they all retweeted, liked and tagged the singer till the post got his attention.

Reacting to this, Wizkid wrote;

So sorry to hear about this my brother…God bless your family with strength at this time…God bless her soul forever 💔 pls dM bro

