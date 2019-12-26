Wizkid Sets To Change Name After One More Album (Photo)

Multi-award winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid real name Ayodeji Balogun has announced plans to change his name after one more musical album.

The singer made this known via his official Twitter handle on Thursday,

The new announcement is coming days the singer unveiled a new look via his social media page and also announced that he would be walking down the aisle in 2020.

Although, it remains unknown if he would be trying the knot with any of his baby mamas or a new bae, we will surely bring updates to you as events unfold.

He wrote:

After made in Lagos! i’m giving y’all one last album as Wizkid.