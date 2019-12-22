Wizkid To Linda Ikeji: Good Man Will Not Find You Until You Start Minding Your Business

by Amaka Odozi

Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has blasted popular blogger, Linda Ikeji for telling him that he has no right to call someone fake.

Wizkid
Afro Music Star Wizkid

The blogger was the first to draw blood by reacting to a post the singer made about fake pastors and churches via Twitter.

The two are known to be sworn enemies.

Ikeji was highly displeased about his outburst and she tweeted;

“U have no right to say someone is fake, you have to remove those dirt from your eyes first before trying to remove someone’s own.. Na only thief dey know thief, you know what i’m talking about”

On seeing this, Wizkid went straight to her Instagram page to give her a thorough warning.

See his comment below:

Wizkid's comment

