Wizkid’s Baby Mama, Benita Slams Internet Toll (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Wizkid’s baby mama benita
Benita Popularly Called Blue Diamond

Benita, baby mama to popular AfroBeat singer, Wizkid has been caught in a cross with an Internet troll.

This followed after she shared a photo of herself in a pool.

She was seen in a squat position as she shared the photo on Instagram.

Reacting to the photo, the Internet troll said: “Be careful before you poop out another unwanted baby”

Replying to him, she asked the man to mind his business and later went further to say she would be blocking him.

Wizkid Baby Mama
Between The Two
