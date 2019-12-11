Wizkid’s Babymama, Binta Diallo Twerks Heavily In Skimpy Outfit (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Wizkid’s second babymama, Binta Diallo has broken the internet once again as she dropped a video of herself twerking in a scantily-clad dress at a party.

Binta Diamond Diallo
Fashion entrepreneur, Binta Diamond Diallo

On Sunday, the single mother of one attended her friend’s birthday party in Atlanta and she also took her online fans along with her.

The Abaya seller filmed herself dancing before she eventually turned back to shake her bum in her see-through outfit.

Diallo, who has found herself a her new man, posted the video via Instagram with caption;

“Welcome to the other side! Life of the party”

Read Also: Timi Dakolo’s ‘Merry Christmas Darling’ Album Featured In UK Newspaper (Video)

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
binta diallo
0

You may also like

Actor, IK Ogbonna, shares video of his wife, Sonia, twerking

Wizkid & Tiwa Savage’s Electrifying Performance At CAF Awards 2017 (Watch Video)

Ubi Franklin Shades Iyanya As He Attends BET Awards With Tekno. | Photos

Ice Prince’s Girlfriend Supports Her Boo’s Album With The Display Of Heavy Cleavage

Omawumi

Why I Enjoy Flaunting My Body ⁠— Omawumi

“I am the confluence of global cultural diversity” – Jim Iyke Says

Lady exposes UNILAG Professor who molests female students, releases his semi-nude photos

Gains and pains of revolutionary filmmaking

#BBNaija: Bambam sits on Teddy A’s mother’s laps at the surprise party Teddy threw for her

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *