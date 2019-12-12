Woman Shares More Details On Man Who Impregnated His Daughter Twice

A Nigerian lady, Vivian Envwelani, and local of Nnewi Anambra have shared more details concerning the young girl that was impregnated by her father twice.

Yesterday, Information Nigeria shared a story about an Anambra man who impregnated his daughter twice and how locals resorted to banishing him.

Following that, A lady has shared more details concerning the state of the family and the girl.

Sharing the information, she pointed out that the girl had a twin at the first pregnancy and sold one of the children.

She also pointed out that the entire family appeared deranged to the rest of the community.

See Her Post Here: