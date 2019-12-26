Work On Yourself, Stop Asking For Record Deal – Dr Dolor Advises Upcoming Act

by Temitope Alabi

Label boss Dr Dollor has advised an upcoming act who came to him begging for a record deal.

TDr Dolor had taken to social media to announce that winners of his giveaways confirm if they have gotten their gifts as promised.

Read Also: Dr Dolor Ent. unveils new artistes

Not long after he shared this announcement, the unsigned young act went ahead to beg Dr Dolor for a record deal to which he replied that instead of begging for that, the artiste should work on himself so much that his work will do all the talking he needs henceforth.

See the exchnage below;

 

Tags from the story
Dr. Dolor
0

You may also like

Web Saga: Emma Nyra’s Cléavage Revealing Photo

Five Persons arraigned in Court for stealing 600 bag of rice

Van Persie set to return to childhood club

BBOG Group Urges FG To Hasten Release Of Remaining Chibok Girls

Tailor Arrested Attempting To Use Three Human Skulls For Ritual

“I have slept with 88.8% of the girls I met online. Girls are just USELESS” — Nigerian Guy

Daddy Freeze Slams Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo after a UK Magazine accused him of spending £120k of church money on his birthday (Video)

6 places that will shock you that ever existed in this World ( Part1)

Air Force Destroys Illegal Refineries In Rivers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *