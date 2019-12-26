Wrath Of God Will Consume People Celebrating Christmas: Daddy Freeze

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has expressed that the wrath of God will consume people celebrating Christmas.

OAP Daddy Freeze
OAP Daddy Freeze

The controversial OAP made this statement while reacting to the statement of the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire Ministries, Rev Dr. Daniel Olukoya on the reason the church doesn’t celebrate Christmas.

The OAP, in another post, expressed that there was nothing like Christmas celebration in the Bible rather it is a western concept.

See his post below;

Daddy Freeze
Daddy Freeze’s post
Daddy Freeze
Daddy Freeze’s post

 

