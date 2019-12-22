Writer, Sugabelly Reveals Reason For Increase In Maltreatment Of Housemaids

Popular controversial writer, Sugabelly took to her Twitter handle to reveal the reason behind the increase in maltreatment of housemaids in Nigerian homes.

The controversial character expressed that women who don’t complain about their wives’ maltreatment of housemaids are silent because they are also raping the housemaids.

The controversial writer who is well known for her explosive opinions, made this statement while reacting to a discussion where men were accused of being complicit in their wives’ treatment of housemaids.

See her post below: