Wunmi Obe Remembers Late Brother, Jaiye Aboderin

Singer Wunmi Obe has penned a beautiful piece to remember her late brother, Jaiye Aboderin, who passed 15 years ago.

The beautiful Wunmi shared an artwork of him on her page and wrote on just how much she misses him.

Read Also: Photos: Inside Tunde and Wunmi Obe’s N1b Lagos Mansion

“Having not seen or heard from him for 15yrs, and then suddenly staring right back at me through something I’d created. Twas like he had come back to life at that very moment – and it hit home all over again. That was hard. But it’s all good.”

#JaiyeAboderin #InLovingMemory #Dec3rd #mybrother #wunmiobeart #Artistandartiste #pencilartist #pencildrawing #pencilportrait