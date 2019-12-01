Yahaya Bello Mocks Melaye, Says Kogi West Has Moved Away From Ineffective Representation

Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, while congratulating Smart Adeyemi, the newly elected senator for Kogi west said the people of the district have “move away from the ineffective representation of the immediate past for a progressive and development-oriented one”.

Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the supplementary election in Kogi-west senatorial district, which was held on Saturday.

The new senator got 88,373 votes while his closest rival, Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 62,133 votes.

In a statement by Onogwu Muhammed, Bello’s chief press secretary, the governor described the victory ”as a collective manifestation of intellectual, moral and cultural virtues, and mandate given by the good people of Kogi West”.

He also hailed the electorate for going all out to elect him during the November 16th election despite the unrest recorded in some locations.

He said, “The APC as a party is particularly grateful to the people of Kogi West for their peaceful conduct at the polls and embracing the promise of the party to work assiduously to ensure the development of the area and the state in general. ”

”Now that we are having all three APC senators representing Kogi at the National Assembly, my administration would work in synergy with them and other APC lawmakers to attract more projects to our state, to make life more meaningful for its citizens.”