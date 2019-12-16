Yahoo Boy Swindles Fashola Of N3.1m

Former governor of Lagos, Babatunde Raji Fashola, now the Federal Minister of Works and Housing, was reportedly duped by an internet fraudster, Malik Wakili.

PM News reports that the internet fraudster has been apprehended by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, after he managed to scam the minister to the tune of N3.1 million via the internet.

The suspect is set to be arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke on Monday.

More details to come…