Yahoo Boy Swindles Fashola Of N3.1m

by Amaka Odozi

Former governor of Lagos, Babatunde Raji Fashola, now the Federal Minister of Works and Housing, was reportedly duped by an internet fraudster, Malik Wakili.

Babatunde Raji Fashola
Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola

PM News reports that the internet fraudster has been apprehended by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, after he managed to scam the minister to the tune  of N3.1 million via the internet.

Read Also: Intense Prayers Will Be Carried Out To Chose Next Governor: Umahi

The suspect is set to be arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke on Monday.

More details to come…

Tags from the story
Babatunde Raji Fashola, Malik Wakili
0

You may also like

Clifford Orji was totally mad before he died – Prison Authorities

Yakowa’s Family Thanks El-Rufai For Renaming Kafanchan General Hospital After Late Gov

Oba Accused Of Illegal Detention, Harassment

3 Construction Workers Killed As Flyover Collapses In Delta

Precious Owolabi, Reporter at Channels Television

Precious Owolabi, Channels TV Reporter Shot During Shiite, Police Clash Confirmed Dead

Man Kills Himself And Children Over Wife’s Masturbation

3rd mainland bridge

Man Narrates How He Was Robbed By Men In Suit On Third Mainland Bridge

Ribadu Faults Jonathan On Boko Haram, Says Only Amnesty Will Prevent Another Civil War

Oyerinde’s Assassination: Oshiomhole’s Allegations Are Unfounded – IGP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *