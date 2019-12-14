Yahoo Boys Pose For The Cameras After Court Hearing

Five alleged cybercriminals, popularly called Yahoo Boys have been convicted by Justice S. M. Shuaibu of the Federal High Court Calabar, in Cross River State.

Via a statement released by the EFCC, the names of the convicts were given as Omengala Emmanuel (a.k.a. Frank Hoffman), Obonga Valentine ( a.k.a Patrick Seaman), Segun Dele Jude (alias Hal Burlington), Promise Nkanga and Omengala Paul (alias Christopher Mason).

Read Also: Emefiele: Boko Haram, Yahoo Yahoo Will Stop If Borders Remain Closed For 2 Years

The convicts pled guilty to the one-count charge preferred against them separately by the EFCC for their various involvements in cybercrimes.

They have since caused a mini stir online after a photo of them after the conviction surfaced online showing them smiling and posing for the camera.