Ycee Pays Tribute To His Late Dad After 18 Years

Nigerian rapper Ycee has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to his late dad.

While doing this, the ‘Juice’ crooner revealed how his father died, stating that he was murdered about 18 years ago but that has not stopped him from attaining a great height.

In his words;

18years since my dad was murdered. Omo Alhaji still repping. Pray the Alhaji’s soul rests in peace as always