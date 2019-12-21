Ycee Raises Alarm Over Increased Distribution Of Cocaine In Lagos

by Michael Isaac
Ycee
Nigerian rapper, Ycee

Popular Nigerian rapper Ycee has raised an alarm over the increased distribution of cocaine on the streets of Lagos.

The rapper who shared this Information has earlier hinted that he, however, has gone extreme at some point with the use of drugs.

In his tweet, he pointed out that the hard drug is now carelessly distributed in Lagos.

Recall that the rapper had earlier been tagged a bad example by a fan for his extreme use of drugs.

On Twitter, he wrote: “The way people offer you cocaine now in Lagos, you’d think it’s biscuit.”

See Post Here:

