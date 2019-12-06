Ycee Reacts As DSS Rearrests Omoyele Sowore

by Temitope Alabi
Ycee
Rapper Ycee

Nigerian singer Ycee has taken to Twitter to react to the news of Omoyele Sowore’s re-arrest inside a law court.

News surfaced a few hours ago that Sowore had again gained his freedom, a piece of news that was celebrated by Nigerians for hours until it again surfaced that the DSS had stormed a lawcourt in a bid to rearrest him.

Read Also: ‘If Omoyele Sowore Was Igbo, He Would Have Been Released By Now’ – Reno Omokri

Reacting to this, Ycee tweeted saying;

How you go arrest person inside court??????? Like?? HOW!??!

This is coming a few minutes after Davido also tweeted about justice finally fading away in Nigeria.

Tags from the story
Omoyele Sowore, ycee
0

You may also like

EFCC claims the Ikoyi house where 13 billion naira was discovered belongs to the wife of suspended NIA boss

Court remands woman for allegedly murdering son of PDP chairman

Osinbajo, Amaechi, Gida Mustapha, Others attend Senator Binta Garba’s Birthday Thanksgiving (photos)

Facts you did not know about the River Nile

Edo State declares Friday Public Holiday for Late Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia

Obama and Clinton probed by the Republican

Ikoyi Whistleblower to be paid next week – Ministry of fin

CHAN 2018 : Super Eagles beat Angola to qualify for Semi final

Governor Dickson

Sowore’s Detention Undemocratic, Suppression Of Freedom Of Expression: Gov Dickson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *