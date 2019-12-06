Ycee Reacts As DSS Rearrests Omoyele Sowore

Nigerian singer Ycee has taken to Twitter to react to the news of Omoyele Sowore’s re-arrest inside a law court.

News surfaced a few hours ago that Sowore had again gained his freedom, a piece of news that was celebrated by Nigerians for hours until it again surfaced that the DSS had stormed a lawcourt in a bid to rearrest him.

Read Also: ‘If Omoyele Sowore Was Igbo, He Would Have Been Released By Now’ – Reno Omokri

Reacting to this, Ycee tweeted saying;

How you go arrest person inside court??????? Like?? HOW!??!

This is coming a few minutes after Davido also tweeted about justice finally fading away in Nigeria.