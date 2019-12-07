YCee’s Throwback Photo Will Leave You Very Hopeful

Nigerian rapper and singer, Ycee has left fans completely speechless after he shared an old photo of himself alongside a new one on his Twitter page.

The singer who joined the trending hashtag on the microblogging platform “The start of the decade vs the end of the decade”, proved in the two photos that change is definitely a constant thing.

Ycee who hit the spotlight with his hit track ‘Jagaba’, also recently dropped an album after many years of being away from the music scene, definitely blew his fans away with the comparison of his throwback and recent photos — Many of them couldn’t help but gush about the transformation.

See post below