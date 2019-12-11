‘You Are A Hypocrite’ – Nigerians Knock Aisha Buhari Over Attack On Garba Shehu, Mamman Daura

by Verity Awala

 

The statement by Aisha Buhari, the wife of the president, accusing Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari’s senior special assistant on media and publicity of abandoning his duties to serve the interest of an alleged cabal has stirred reactions from Nigerians.

Mrs Buhari in a statement released on Tuesday said: “It is not a good sign when officials abandoned their responsibility and start clutching at straws. As the spokesperson of the President, he has the onerous responsibility of managing the image of the President and all the good works that he is executing in the country, ” the party statement read.

“To make matters worse, Mr. Shehu has presented himself to these people like a willing tool and executioner of their antics, from the corridors of power even to the level of interfering with the family affairs of the President.”

She also accused the presidential aide of being responsible for her not be allocated the office of the first lady.

“It is at this late hour that I recall, sadly, that it was the same Garba Shehu who claimed that the government will not allow the office of the First Lady to run.

“He was later to confirm to one of my aides that he was instructed to say so by Mamman Daura and not the President. This antic attracted the anger of Nigerian women. He didn’t realize the fact that First Lady’s office is a tradition that has become an institution.”

The allegations by the president’s wife against his aide have whipped up a storm on social media(Twitter) as Nigerians have taken to the platform to call her out — For crying to the same social media, she wants to be regulated.

See some reactions below

