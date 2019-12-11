‘You Are A Hypocrite’ – Nigerians Knock Aisha Buhari Over Attack On Garba Shehu, Mamman Daura

The statement by Aisha Buhari, the wife of the president, accusing Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari’s senior special assistant on media and publicity of abandoning his duties to serve the interest of an alleged cabal has stirred reactions from Nigerians.

Mrs Buhari in a statement released on Tuesday said: “It is not a good sign when officials abandoned their responsibility and start clutching at straws. As the spokesperson of the President, he has the onerous responsibility of managing the image of the President and all the good works that he is executing in the country, ” the party statement read.

“To make matters worse, Mr. Shehu has presented himself to these people like a willing tool and executioner of their antics, from the corridors of power even to the level of interfering with the family affairs of the President.”

She also accused the presidential aide of being responsible for her not be allocated the office of the first lady.

“It is at this late hour that I recall, sadly, that it was the same Garba Shehu who claimed that the government will not allow the office of the First Lady to run.

“He was later to confirm to one of my aides that he was instructed to say so by Mamman Daura and not the President. This antic attracted the anger of Nigerian women. He didn’t realize the fact that First Lady’s office is a tradition that has become an institution.”

The allegations by the president’s wife against his aide have whipped up a storm on social media(Twitter) as Nigerians have taken to the platform to call her out — For crying to the same social media, she wants to be regulated.

See some reactions below

Can’t think of anyone that has undermined General Buhari more than Aisha Buhari in the last 12 months. Every time she speaks her truth, it just goes on to show that the man is not in charge. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) December 11, 2019

Aisha Buhari Is Coming Online To Take Another Round Of Sympathy From The Same Platform She Wants Her Husband To Ban; Fraudulent Wife Of A Useless General — Revolutionary Effa🏐 (@DrEffaB) December 11, 2019

"Aisha Buhari attacks Shehu & Daura" For APC propaganda?❌

For bad governance? ❌

For social media bill? ❌

For rape of our judiciary?❌ But for them to recognize her as "First Lady"…smh PEJ may have come off as "local" but she was a damn better First Lady than this clown. — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) December 11, 2019

Aisha Buhari allow us to hear word Jare! First it was Mamman Daura, now it's Sheu Garba! Did Buhari not say No office of the First Lady? Any time Aisha doesn't have her way she wld play the victim just to whip up Public sympathy! Problems dey ground than this her Zee world series — Modebolanle (@modebolanle) December 11, 2019

Aisha Buhari doesn't care about Nigeria, the rule of law in Nigeria or the welfare of Nigerians. In fact, the opposite is the case. The only thing Aisha Buhari cares about is Aisha Buhari. You'd only see her whining when the nannies handling Buhari moves against her — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) December 11, 2019

Everytime Aisha Buhari fights, she fights for herself and her perceived entitlements. Absolutely tired of hearing from her. — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) December 11, 2019

Aisha Buhari who is in support of the bill to gag the media. Is coming to the same media to cry for help & sympathy over, Mamman Daura's directive to Garba Shehu to not recognise her office. — Young Otutu (@YoungOtutu) December 11, 2019