You Are Cursed For Life – Actress Yvonne Nelson Blasts Troll

Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, went all out on a rude fan for disrespecting her and her 2-year-old daughter, Ryn Roberts.
The single mother made a controversial post on her official Twitter account which read;
“Know Your Worth”.
The above post sparked outrage among Ghanaian followers as they all felt her tweet was a shade at the celebrities who were caught in Cardi B “meet and greet” brouhaha.
This led the troll to attack her on having a baby for an allegedly married man.
The actress came all out for the troll, who she laid curse on.
See conversation below: