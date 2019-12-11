You Are Cursed For Life – Actress Yvonne Nelson Blasts Troll

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, went all out on a rude fan for disrespecting her and her 2-year-old daughter, Ryn Roberts.

Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson

The single mother made a controversial post on her official Twitter account which read;

“Know Your Worth”.

The above post sparked outrage among Ghanaian followers as they all felt her tweet was a shade at the celebrities who were caught in Cardi B “meet and greet” brouhaha.

This led the troll to attack her on having a baby for an allegedly married man.

Yvonne Nelson
Troll’s comment

The actress came all out for the troll, who she laid curse on.

See conversation below:

Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson’s post
Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson’s post
Tags from the story
ryn roberts, yvonne nelson
0

You may also like

Davido Wins Again… Full List Of Winners At Headies 2014

Adekunle Gold Covers Bold Africa Magazine’s Latest Issue

Yoruba Actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Son’s Birthday With The Most Beautiful Words

Read Beverly Osu’s Wish About Her Bossom

See How Fans Hilariously Blast Tekno For Spelling a Word Wrongly

Footprints: Jennifer Lopez honored and name imprinted on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Zinedine Zidane quits as Real Madrid coach five days after Champions League win

Charly Boy Advises Poor People To Control How They Give Birth

Meek Mill Enrolls In College As He Reveals He’s Heading Back To School

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *