‘You Are Dressed Like Hell Fire Receptionist’, Instagram Follower Blasts Melaye

Popular Nigerian senator Dino Melaye has been trolled on the Internet for his fashion sense.
The senator who is well known to spark controversy shared a photo on Twitter and received a comment from a twitter user.
Sharing his photo online, he also wrote some words to complement the picture.
Sharing the photo, he wrote: “God rules in the affairs of men”
Spotting the jacket he was wearing which had fire designed on it, the Twitter user wrote: “So why are you dressed like the receptionist of hell fire.”
