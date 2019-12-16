You Are Just Bitter Because Your Butt Surgery Was A Failure – Moesha Buduong Blasts Salma Mumin

Moesha Buduong has taken to social media to drag Salma Mumin.

Slama in an interview with Emelia Brobbey on her Okukuseku show, stated that she will never forgive Moesha or talk ot her ever again over a yet to be disclosed issue.

”I have forgiven all those who have offended me this year because there is reason harboring that anger…As for Moesha, she is someone I don’t ever think I will talk to again. I don’t know what the future holds, but she isn’t someone I want to have a personal contact with.”

Reacting to this, Moesha alleged that Salma feels she is a better person because she publicly admitted to dating married men in an interview with CNN.

Moesha added that Salma dates married men and is bitter because her butt surgery did not go well.

