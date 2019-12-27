You Are My Biggest Strength: Rosy Meurer Pens Birthday Message To Olakunle Churchill

Popular Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer took to her Instagram page to celebrate, Olakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of actress Tonto Dikeh.

The actress description of Churchill as her biggest strength in a message she shared to celebrate his birthday has caught the attention of many social media users.

The actress was once rumored to be the cause of the marital crisis between Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill which led to their divorce.

She has, however, denied having anything to do with the marital crisis and divorce.

See her post below: