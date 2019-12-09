You Are Not Cheap – Cardi B Issues Apology To Ghanaian Celebrities

Cardi B‘s visit to Ghana was full of drama as celebrities within the country accused the Grammy-award winning singer of being proud.

In one of their rants, Afia Schwarzenegger, a Ghanaian media personality, took to her Instagram page to say she would not wait 4 hours for Jesus talkless of Cardi B.

She added that other ‘cheap celebrities’ in the country can keep on waiting.

She made the comment after the American singer was unable to meet them for their session which was earlier scheduled for 5;30 pm with the singer asking them to wait till 8:30pm.

However, Cardi B while taking to her comment section said the celebrities in Ghana are not cheap adding that she is sorry for the misconception about the meet and greet.

See exchange below: