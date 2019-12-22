You Are Nothing But A Tailor If You Do This – Timaya Again Comes For Nigerian Creatives

Nigerian singer Timaya has again come for Nigerian creatives.

Recall the singer released a video a few days ago asking that no one compares him to the rest of the celebrities in Nigeria as he does not wear fake items.

Not long after he released that video, actor IK Ogbonnas shaded him saying it is better to promote the local creatives than spend so much money on international designer items as those becmae popular because their celebrities made it so.

In a new post now, Timaya has again come for creatives in Nigeria saying;

‘If u are a DESINER and u do this, U are nothing but a TAILOR. 🤣.’

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6WRAWBlarD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link