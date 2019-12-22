You Are Nothing But A Tailor If You Do This – Timaya Again Comes For Nigerian Creatives

by Temitope Alabi
Timaya

Nigerian singer Timaya has again come for Nigerian creatives.

Recall the singer released a video a few days ago asking that no one compares him to the rest of the celebrities in Nigeria as he does not wear fake items.

Read Also: IK Ogbonna Blasts Timaya Over Comment On Nigerian Celebrities

Not long after he released that video, actor IK Ogbonnas shaded him saying it is better to promote the local creatives than spend so much money on international designer items as those becmae popular because their celebrities made it so.

In a new post now, Timaya has again come for creatives in Nigeria saying;

If u are a DESINER and u do this, U are nothing but a TAILOR. 🤣.’

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6WRAWBlarD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tags from the story
timaya
0

You may also like

I won’t return to PDP – Kwara State Governor

Man Stones Lover To Death

Suspected armed robber gets trapped by Electric Pole

3 Alleged Bank Robbers In Court For Stealing N11m

Reno Omokri

N5Bn Donation: Otedola Has Put Northeast Billionaires To Shame – Reno Omokri

Ekiti State government reverts decision to demolish mosques in the state

Emir of Kano visits eight months old baby that was raped

”Police is using their helicopter to threaten my life and that of my family” – Governor Fayose

US drone attack kills Pakistan Al-Qaeda chief

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *