You Are Ungrateful And Arrogant If You Say You Achieved Things On Your Own – DJ Spinall

Ace Nigerian DJ, DJ Spinall believes that no one can make it on their own.

Taking to Twitter, the popular DJ stated that anyone who claims to have made it on their own in life is either lying or ungrateful.

In his words;

Anyone who said they achieved anything significant all on their own is lying, ungrateful, arrogant or all 3.

His tweet has since gotten responses from his followers with many agreeing with what he said. One person replied to his tweet writing;