You Can Never See Me Hang With ‘I Never Chop’ Girls – Bobrisky

by Temitope Alabi
Bobrisky
Controversial celebrity, Bobrisky

Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky has made it known that he does not hang with poor women.

Taking to her IG page, while celebrating actress Sotayo Gaga, Bobrisky made it known that the actress is well to do but still intends to spoil her silly with some cash.

In her words;

“Birthday girl @sotayogaga . You can never see me hang out with I never chop girls 😂😂😂😂😂. Happy birthday, hunny. I’m coming to spoil u with money tonight. Wait for me.”

See post below;

