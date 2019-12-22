You Can Not Follow Crass And Expect Class – Reno Omokri Tells Naira Marley

by Temitope Alabi

 

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri in his daily nugget has taken to social media to share his thoughts on why many people are poor.

Using the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, as an example, Reno stated that he reads to continue to improve himself and despite being the richest man, has barely 1 million followers on social media.

Read Also: Why God Permits Us To Have Enemies: Reno Omokri

Reno then went on to say many people would rather not follow people like Bezos, rather they would pitch their tents with celebrities who have nothing to offer them intellectually. He then used Naira Marley as an example saying the ‘soapy’ singer has millions of followers.

Naira Marley made massive news following the release of his song ‘Soapy’ which dealt with masturbation in prisons.

Read Reno’s thoughts below;

“Do you want to know why people are poor? @JeffBezos was the world’s richest man for much of this year. He posts about books he read and habits that propelled him to wealth. Yet, he has 1.2 million followers. Meanwhile, some thug rapper who calls women a bad name for a female dog has over 10 million! The ‘soapy’ singer has 2.4 million, and an expert in bleaching and cosmetic surgery has twice Jeff Bezos’ following. You can’t be following CRASS and expect to attract CLASS. Christ said ‘follow Me and I will make you’-Matthew 4:19 The people you follow make you what you are.”

Tags from the story
Jeff bezos, Naira Marley, Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

Adeleke and Oyetola

Supreme Court To Deliver Judgement On Osun Election Today

CBN to offers 100 million dollars to BDCs

Adamawa state names a road after President Buahri, honours Osinbajo as Jagaba of Adamawa

Falz Reacts To Kano State Government Jailing Of Musician

Ekiti State on close watch by UNICEF over Meningitis

Photos From Sokoto’s Durbar Festival

Why power may remain in the north after 2023

Dino Melaye shares his NYSC Picture

Atiku

Younger Brother To Atiku’s Closest Associate Kidnapped in Adamawa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *