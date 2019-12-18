You Cannot Be A Christian And Also Be A Marlian – Nigerian Pastor

A Nigerian pastor, Sola Adio has taken to his Twitter account to air his opinion about Christians who claim to be fans of Naira Marley alias Marlians.

Adio tweeted;

“Let’s be serious though. You cannot be a Christian and also be a Marlian. I actually blocked the Marley boy the day I saw RTs by some imbeciles and lunatics on my TL, of him slapping women’s back sides. It’s a demonic movement that can only be patronised by the demon possessed.

The bible is clear. Let him that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity. How can u have the Holy Ghost inside you and be comfortable with a demonic movement that slaps women’s buttocks on video? Are you not under demonic oppression laidis? Please don’t sell nonsense to me”

See the tweet below: