You Cannot Be A Christian And Also Be A Marlian – Nigerian Pastor

by Amaka Odozi

A Nigerian pastor, Sola Adio has taken to his Twitter account to air his opinion about Christians who claim to be fans of Naira Marley alias Marlians.

Naira Marley
Naira Marley

Adio tweeted;

“Let’s be serious though. You cannot be a Christian and also be a Marlian. I actually blocked the Marley boy the day I saw RTs by some imbeciles and lunatics on my TL, of him slapping women’s back sides. It’s a demonic movement that can only be patronised by the demon possessed.

The bible is clear. Let him that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity. How can u have the Holy Ghost inside you and be comfortable with a demonic movement that slaps women’s buttocks on video? Are you not under demonic oppression laidis? Please don’t sell nonsense to me”

See the tweet below:

Nigerian pastor

