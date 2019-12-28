You Have Divided Us More Than Our Previous Leaders: FFK To Buhari

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being the most divisive leader Nigeria has ever had.

Fani Kayode and President Buhari
Femi Fani Kayode and President Muhammadu Buhari

The former minister made this statement while reacting to the President’s speech that terrorist should not be allowed to divide us.

The former minister pointed out that the appointment of Northern muslims to the top positions in Nigeria and allowing terrorist group, Boko Haram to persecute Christians is the greatest division Nigeria has ever witnessed and a threat to Nigeria’s unity.

See his tweet below:

