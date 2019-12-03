You Have Totally Changed Since You Got Married, Fan Tells Adekunle Gold

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has put a fan in his place after the latter tried to air his thoughts on the singer’s new status as a married man.

The young man had taken to social media to tell Gold that he is no longer a fan after the singer tied the knot with his woman, Simi.

Read Also: Nigerian Singer, Adekunle Gold Ridicules US Embassy In Nigeria (Video)

The man at tweeted at Gold saying;

“Baba.. since you got married, you have totally changed, not really a fan of the new you.”

The IRE crooner wasted no time in responding;