You Have Totally Changed Since You Got Married, Fan Tells Adekunle Gold

by Temitope Alabi
Adekunle Gold
Nigerian Artiste Adekunle Gold

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has put a fan in his place after the latter tried to air his thoughts on the singer’s new status as a married man.

The young man had taken to social media to tell Gold that he is no longer a fan after the singer tied the knot with his woman, Simi.

Read Also: Nigerian Singer, Adekunle Gold Ridicules US Embassy In Nigeria (Video)

The man at tweeted at Gold saying;

“Baba.. since you got married, you have totally changed, not really a fan of the new you.”

The IRE crooner wasted no time in responding;

So what should I do sir?

Tags from the story
Adekunle Gold
0

You may also like

Peek inside the luxurious garage of DJ Cuppy [Photos]

Men Will Always Be Men, Never Leave Your Man for a Sidechick – Maheeda Advises Ladies

Patoranking Reveals The Truth About His ‘Son’, Raphoranking

Katy Perry: “I don’t believe in heaven or hell”

[PHOTOS] Wizkid’s Alleged Baby-mama Marks Son’s 3 Month Birthday

Me And My Mum Would Split A Meal Because We Couldn’t Afford Two – Justin Bieber

Latest on the Jim Iyke’s N16.5m Fraud

Davido Tells Us When He’ll Do A Song With Wizkid

[CELEBRITY BIO] Yemi Alade’s Success Story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *