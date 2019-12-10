“You Keep Ignoring Me, There’s Only So Much I Can Take In This Relationship” – Simi Tells Adekunle Gold

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi left a witty comment on her husband, Adekunle Gold’s Instagram page telling him how much she can handle in their relationship.

Adekunle Gold and Simi
Popular Nigerian musicians, Adekunle Gold and Simi

The couple, who got married secretly in January, are quite known for throwing banter at each other on social media.

On Monday, Adekunle Gold had taken to the photo-sharing platform to talk about how he was able to finish reading the book ‘Unfu*k yourself’ by Gary John Bishop.

“I picked up a book and finished it. This is a big deal for me as I have never been a good reader in my entire life. I always wondered how it was easy for people to read all the time, when I couldn’t get past the preface of any book. But today I am proud of myself achieving this feat”, he wrote.

Reacting to this, his wife, Simi wrote;

“I keep asking for my credit. Where’s my credit? Over and over again. You keep ignoring me. There’s only so much I can take in this relationship”.

See the photo below:

Adekunle Gold's post

