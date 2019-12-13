You Look Cute And Broke, Instagram Troll Tells Frodd

by Michael Isaac
BBNaija's Frodd
BBNaija’s Frodd

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Frodd has hit hard on an Internet troll who called him a cute and broke individual.

The reality TV star who was not having it, hit back deep as he left the troll with words to ponder on.

Recall that while many of the Big Brother Naija housemates are being trolled on the Internet for one thing or another, Frodd’s name has been silent.

Leaving the troll to his thoughts, Frodd wrote: “Imagine living your entire life because your tongue sins.”

See Photo Here:

BBNaija's Frodd
Between Frodd and troll
