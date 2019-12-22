You Look Like A Confused Transgender – Uche Ogodo Lampoons Trolls

by Temitope Alabi
Uche Ogbodo
Uche Ogbodo

Nigerian actress, Uche Ogbodo, is not one to be disrespected, and she has made this known via her replies to all the trolls who tried to come for her.

Uche had taken to her IG page to share a new makeup-free photo of herself in no time given trolls something to talk about.

Not long after Uche shared the photo, trolls began to attack with some saying she looked like a man wearing a wig in the photo above.

Uche shared the photo on her IG page and wrote

‘Check Out My Real Face this Morning. Effortlessly Beautiful No Filter.’

See her reply to the trolls below;

 

 

