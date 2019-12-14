You Never Know Who Is Watching – Don Jazzy Advises Upcoming Acts

by Temitope Alabi

 

Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy’s post

Nigerian artiste/producer Don Jazzy has dished out a piece of advice for upcoming acts in the country.

The MAVIN boss, while commenting on a post by young singer Rema, advised upcoming artistes to never let anyone or anything deter them from working on their crafts.

Read Also: Don Jazzy Cautions Concerned Fan Belittling Women

Rema had shared a post saying he almost did not make the freestyle video that got his attention. Responding to that, Jazzy advised young acts to go and make their freestyle videos as they never know who is watching and would take them on.

Tags from the story
don jazzy, Rema
