You Should Be Jubilating They Are Comparing You To Tacha: Nollywood Actor Slams Cee-C

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has slammed former Big Brother Nigeria, Cee-C, by saying that she is supposed to be jubilating that people are comparing her to Tacha, a 2019 former housemate, despite the ‘insult she decorated Tobi with during the double Wahala edition of the reality TV show.’
He made the comment in reaction to a Cee-C’s comment that she doesn’t watch the reality TV show and does not know who Tacha is.
Read Also: Cee-C Gets Marriage Pressure From Father, Goes On A Date In Sexy Outfit (PHOTOS)
The Nollywood actor made this known via his Instagram page.
He wrote:
“You should be jubilating they are comparing you to Tacha despite all the insult you decorated Tobi with in BBnaija… 🤣🤣#Tacha is the biggest ex BBnaija housemate right now, 👑you dont have to watch #BBnaija2019 to know Tacha, lets give #respect to the #Queen of #PepperDem. 👑As the biggest #actor in #Nigeria, and as the only popular actor that has ever gotten the attention of @chrissyteigen in #Hollywood, ✈️i feel its a big insult comparing Tacha with any ex #BBnaija housemate, 🙄Tacha is nobodys mate when it comes to greatness, or my people, did you hear anyone complain that Tacha used minimum wage insult to sew #christmas dress for any housemate in BBnaija?”
4 Comments
you are mad by saying that to Ceecee . who is Natasha . mind your words . or rather keep your mouth shut
you are mad for saying that to Ceecee cee, who is Natasha to compared with cee cee. if you don’t know what is say please keep you mouth and as for last year bbn is rubbish
Tacha is my Favorite my love!
Tacha is my favourite… my love