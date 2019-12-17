You Should Be Jubilating They Are Comparing You To Tacha: Nollywood Actor Slams Cee-C

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has slammed former Big Brother Nigeria, Cee-C, by saying that she is supposed to be jubilating that people are comparing her to Tacha, a 2019 former housemate, despite the ‘insult she decorated Tobi with during the double Wahala edition of the reality TV show.’

He made the comment in reaction to a Cee-C’s comment that she doesn’t watch the reality TV show and does not know who Tacha is.

The Nollywood actor made this known via his Instagram page.

He wrote:

“You should be jubilating they are comparing you to Tacha despite all the insult you decorated Tobi with in BBnaija… 🤣🤣#Tacha is the biggest ex BBnaija housemate right now, 👑you dont have to watch #BBnaija2019 to know Tacha, lets give #respect to the #Queen of #PepperDem. 👑As the biggest #actor in #Nigeria, and as the only popular actor that has ever gotten the attention of @chrissyteigen in #Hollywood, ✈️i feel its a big insult comparing Tacha with any ex #BBnaija housemate, 🙄Tacha is nobodys mate when it comes to greatness, or my people, did you hear anyone complain that Tacha used minimum wage insult to sew #christmas dress for any housemate in BBnaija?”