You Will Die Of Foolishness One Day – Bovi Drags Troll Online

Nigerian comedian Bovi is not here to be disrespected by anyone.

Bovi put a troll in her place after the latter came at him for addressing his manager as ‘darling.’

Bovi had written;

“Happy birthday to my darling manager @annobaseki . If not for her, I’d be back in the village because this city life gets on my nerves. She’s a professional, Iron Lady, soothing balm, a temper diffuser, a constant reminder of what you’re worth and an expert negotiator.”

The troll responded saying it is wrong for the comedian to call another man’s wife ‘darling.’ Bovi, of course, wasted no time in putting the troll in her place.

See exchange below;