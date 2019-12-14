You Will Die Today, I Swear, Says SARS Operative While Attempting To Effect Arrest (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

A video of two men, said to be operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) manhandling a young man has caused a stir online.

The SARS officers manhandling the man
The SARS operatives manhandling the man

Reports claim the incident took place at the front of an hostel in University Of Illorin.

In the video, the officers had already pinned the man to the ground and they were attempting to handcuff his legs after his hands are been bonded.

The offence of the young man is yet to be known as at the time of filing the report.

Read Also: Nigerian Model Shares Photos As She Celebrates 1 Year Of Surviving Fire Incident

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
SARS Operatives
0

You may also like

FG says no vaccines for Meningitis yet

President Buhari arrives Abidjan for EU-AU summit

Buhari commissions new Terminal Building of the Port Harcourt International Airport(Photos)

Akinwumi Ambode officially changes Twitter bio to "former governor of Lagos"

I’m wiser now – Akinwumi Ambode

Today In Nigerian History;18th August

Ghanaian celebrities and Cardi B

“Why Didn’t Ghanaians Insult Me To My Face, That’s Not Being Real” – Cardi B Blows Hot (Video)

‘This table you’re shaking has Don Jazzy on it’ – Wande Coal replies fan

Singer, Niyola Rebukes Fan Who Wants Her to Be Heartbroken

‘A maid raped me at the age of 5’ – Nigerian man shares his horrific sexual abuse story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *