You Will Die Today, I Swear, Says SARS Operative While Attempting To Effect Arrest (Video)

A video of two men, said to be operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) manhandling a young man has caused a stir online.

Reports claim the incident took place at the front of an hostel in University Of Illorin.

In the video, the officers had already pinned the man to the ground and they were attempting to handcuff his legs after his hands are been bonded.

The offence of the young man is yet to be known as at the time of filing the report.

Read Also: Nigerian Model Shares Photos As She Celebrates 1 Year Of Surviving Fire Incident

Watch the video below: