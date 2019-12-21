Young Girls Accused Of Witchcraft Set Ablaze In Plateau

Two young girls accused of witchcraft have been set ablaze in Waduruk community, Shen village, Jos South local government area of Plateau State.‌

The victims, said to be aged 11 and 5 years respectively, are reportedly battling for their lives at the Plateau State Specialists Hospital, Jos.

The State Chairperson of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Mrs. Jennifer Yarima described the act as a gross violation of the human rights of the victims and called for concerted efforts from law enforcement agencies to ensure the perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted.

In a statement she signed and issued in Jos, the NAWOJ Chairperson noted, “We condemn in strong terms the unspeakable human rights violation meted on two minors, 11 years old Godgift Nyam and five years old Mary Gyang who sustained unimaginable degree of injuries after they were burnt.

“The menace of jungle justice has no place in our contemporary society; it is a disheartening situation that minors will be subjected to such a traumatizing agony without any substantial evidence to prove their claims.

“The members of the community have continued to shield the perpetrators of this dastardly act and chased security agents when they went to arrest suspects. Since nobody is above the law, concerted efforts should be made to arrest and prosecute all those involved in this act of inhumanity to serve as a deterrent to others.”