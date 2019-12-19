‘Your Age Doesn’t Define You’ – Regina Daniels Speaks

by Michael Isaac
Regina Daniels
Regina Daniels

Popular Nollywood actress and film producer, Regina Daniels who turned 20 recently has taken to social media to dish out word of wisdom to her fans.

While she has stirred up a lot of controversies with her older husband, the actress has proven to be quite resilient.

Recall also that it was only recently that her husband and herself were spotted alongside Wizkid

READ ALSO – I Won’t Marry An Older Man Like Regina Daniels Did – Nnenna Orji

Sharing a photo of herself, she wrote: “Your age doesn’t define your maturity. Your grades doesn’t define your intellect and rumour don’t define who you are.”

See Photo Here:

Regina Daniels
The actresses post.
Tags from the story
ned nwoko, Regina Daniels, wizkid
0

You may also like

Actress Gloria Young recalls her days as struggling journalist

DJ Cuppy and Asa Asika Take Their Sizzling Romance To Dubai (Photos)

Burna Boy And His Mother – Cutest Pose Ever

Davido Rocks Customized Timberlands With His Daughter’s Face To MAMAs

Olamide & Eniola Badmus – Manual

“I Found This Girl 3 Weeks Ago” – Nigerian Man Set To Wed His Fiancee Reveals (Photos)

I became a better person after my fight with Wizkid – Saeon claims

I’m Still In Pain – Banky W Opens Up On Skin Cancer (Video)

Campari Projects Cultures ThroughIconic 2014 Calendar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *