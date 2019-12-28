Your Biggest Mistake Is Not Being Able To Keep Olakunle Churchill, Nollywood Actor Tells Tonto Dikeh

by Eyitemi Majeed
Tonto Dikeh
Actress Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has told Tonto Dikeh that her biggest mistake is not being able to keep her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Read Also: Tonto Dikeh Replies Fan Who Queries Why She Charges For Advert When Jesus Would Not Do Such

Speaking via his Instagram page, he added that it would be difficult to find another man with the attributes of the popular socialite.

He wrote:

“Your biggest mistake is not being able to keep @olakunlechurchill you can never find a prince charming like him again…if you like, #travel to #Dubai or #UK for a thousand years, you will never find a wealthy, caring, #handsome#romantic and God-fearing man like @olakunlechurchill even if you decide to gather the latest cosmetic surgery on your #body like #christmas dress, 🤣that will still not make you find someone like him. Go and write this prophecy down, ✏️its for all the women that have ever taken the kindness of #OlakunleChurchill for granted in #Nigeria.”

Tags from the story
Olakunle Churchill, tonto dikeh
