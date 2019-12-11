Your Body Is Not Just A Temple, Alex Unusual Advises Ladies

by Eyitemi Majeed
Alex Unusual
Alex Unusual

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Alex Unusual has advised her followers that their body isn’t just a temple but also a home that would be lived in forever.

She added that the home will also be shared with another worthy owner, adding that until the other owner comes they should take care of their own home like an egg.

She wrote:

Your body isn’t just a temple, it’s a home you’ll Iive in forever and share with another worthy owner but till he comes, I’m definitely taking care of it like an egg.

