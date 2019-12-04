Your Market No Go Sell – James Brown Drags Etinosa

Cross-dresser James Brown has taken to social media to drag actress Etinosa after the latter smoked using a Bible as an ashtray.

Reacting to this, James said what the actress is doing is all shades of wrong.

He went on to say she will end up being struck by thunder and the same content she is trying to sell will end up not getting the attention she wants it to get.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5nub6QAbhX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

This post is coming weeks after James slapped a young man at the mall for referring to him as gay, a name he said he does not like.