“Your Mother Did Not Teach You”- Tboss Slams Follower Who Complained About Her Outfit

by Eyitemi Majeed
Ex-BBNaija Housemate TBoss
TBoss

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, TBoss, has queried a fan if her mother really teaches her.

The reality TV star made the comment after the fan took to her comment section on Instagram to mock her over her choice of outfit.

The fan in her comment said the reality TV star was dressed like 18 years old in the photo she uploaded.

TBoss in her response also stated that it isn’t her fault she looks 18 when she is in reality double the age of 18.

See their exchange below:

