‘Your Silence Is Killing Me’ – Terry G Begs Baby Mama For A Second Chance (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, better known as Terry G, recently took to Instagram to plead with his babymama, Mimi Omoregbe for another chance to redeem himself.

Terry G and his baby mama, Mimi Omoregbe
Terry G and his baby mama, Mimi Omoregbe

The ‘akpako master’ hitmaker, who is known for his rugged appearance, shared a photo of Omoregbe with the words,

“Sometimes, there are simply no words that can adequately express the depth of a person’s feelings that are plagued by regrets, guilt, and sadness for the wrong done. I want to tell u am sorry a thousand times, but that can’t undo what has been done or ease the pain in your heart.

I totally deserve all the anger and resentment from you,u are the nicest person any sane man would wanna have as a part of them in this thing called life, your calmness, niceness, understanding is unbeatable, how and why I did not think of moments u might get really hurt and walk away, without a word, your silence is killing, am full of regrets,

pls @cocomims, I know I don’t have the right to ask anything from you when I have offended u, but if u can find it in your heart to forgive me and give me another opportunity to prove to u how much I love u.and a chance to make your future a happier one with more laughter and few tears.”

Read Also: Tell Us How You Make Your Money – Yomi Black To Toke Makinwa

See the full post below:

Terry G's message to his babymama

Tags from the story
Mimi Omoregbe, terry g
0

You may also like

Cee-C Sends Beautiful Birthday Message to Nairabet owner, Akin alabi

Photos: Obafemi Martins Invites Wizkid And Dammy Krane To His House To Settle Beef

10 gbosa for Mama Ereko as she signs N10 Million Etisalat endorsement deal

Lady with beards told to strip and open her legs in order to prove her gender

Mentor: Rapper Olamide & Yung6ix Pose Together

“Shukura kilo kosi” – Nigerians react to Seyi Shey’s gown to the Headies Award

Missing OOU student and his girlfriend found dead after going on a date with his car

Joke Silva Celebrates With Her Mum As She Clocks 89!

BBNaija’s Cee-C talks about how she’s keeping up with being famous in Nigeria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *