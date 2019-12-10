‘Your Silence Is Killing Me’ – Terry G Begs Baby Mama For A Second Chance (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, better known as Terry G, recently took to Instagram to plead with his babymama, Mimi Omoregbe for another chance to redeem himself.

The ‘akpako master’ hitmaker, who is known for his rugged appearance, shared a photo of Omoregbe with the words,

“Sometimes, there are simply no words that can adequately express the depth of a person’s feelings that are plagued by regrets, guilt, and sadness for the wrong done. I want to tell u am sorry a thousand times, but that can’t undo what has been done or ease the pain in your heart.

I totally deserve all the anger and resentment from you,u are the nicest person any sane man would wanna have as a part of them in this thing called life, your calmness, niceness, understanding is unbeatable, how and why I did not think of moments u might get really hurt and walk away, without a word, your silence is killing, am full of regrets,

pls @cocomims, I know I don’t have the right to ask anything from you when I have offended u, but if u can find it in your heart to forgive me and give me another opportunity to prove to u how much I love u.and a chance to make your future a happier one with more laughter and few tears.”

See the full post below: