Yul Edochie, Ini Edo, Others Storm Uche Jombo’s 40th Birthday Party

by Temitope Alabi
Nollywood actress Uche Jombo turned 40 a few days ago and threw a party to celebrate her new year.

The actress had the likes of comedian AY, Toke Makinwa, Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw, Mercy Johnson, Chioma AKpotha, amongst many to her celebrity in attendance.

Read Also: Uche Jombo Throws Lavish Party To Celebrates 40th Birthday (Video)

Ini on her part had taken to her IG page to pen a sweet birthday message for her which reads thus;

”Some people come into your life with the kind of value u could never be able to buy…I appreciate who you are ,and what you represent…You more than a friend to me and your tenacity is second to none..On this very special day,.as.you join the league of the big 4s…May u glide thru the rest of your life in and with ease,I know that the universe is ready for your glory…so go on forth and shine your brightest…I love you Uj…@uchejombo 🥰🥰🥰 ok so party has set ooo everyone let’s go..b4 I start tagging yall… and am not referring to the aunties b4 they come for me 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️ happy big ol 40 birthday sugar… today you have a hall pass..dance papa ajasco if u like…its allowed 😁”

