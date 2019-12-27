Yul Edochie Replies Man Who Attacked Nollywood Movies

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has reacted to a man’s comment that attacked Nigeria’s movie industry, Nollywood.

The man said Nollywood movies are unrealistic and the actors are not helping matters.

In his post, he hinted that Yul had travelled across continents, yet stars at movies as such.

Responding to the man, Edochie pointed out that every culture has its own style of creativity and we should be more appreciative of ours.

He went further to ask the man if he couldn’t deal, he should stop watching.

See Post Here: