Yvonne Nelson Is The Only Ghanaian Celebrity Who Does Not Live Fake Life – Uche Maduagwu

by Temitope Alabi

 

Uche Maduagwu, Yvonne Nelson
Uche Maduagwu, Yvonne Nelson

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has shared his thoughts about celebrities who live fake lives.

According to Uche, there is only one celebrity in Ghana who steers clear living a fake life and that person is actress Yvonne Nelson.

”@yvonnenelsongh Dont lower your standard for any man, your #happiness and that of your child is more important… 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️Any man that can not put your single #mother status into consideration is not God sent for you. 🙄Dear #YvonneNelson, being a single #mum is a rare oppotunity in #life, not many #beautiful women on planet #earth get to experience it, 🙄so dont allow any man take it for granted all because of #marriage, a #relationship that will not value all the sacrifice of being a #single mother is not worth it. 🤷‍♀️You are the only popular #Ghanaian actress that does not live a fake life, ask anyone on the street of #Accra and #Kumasi, and they will unanimously tell you that over 80% of popular actresses in #Ghana live fake lifestyle on social media.🤣’
