Yvonne Nelson Is The Only Ghanaian Celebrity Who Does Not Live Fake Life – Uche Maduagwu

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has shared his thoughts about celebrities who live fake lives.
According to Uche, there is only one celebrity in Ghana who steers clear living a fake life and that person is actress Yvonne Nelson.
”@yvonnenelsongh Dont lower your standard for any man, your #happiness and that of your child is more important… 🤷♀️🤷♀️Any man that can not put your single #mother status into consideration is not God sent for you. 🙄Dear #YvonneNelson, being a single #mum is a rare oppotunity in #life, not many #beautiful women on planet #earth get to experience it, 🙄so dont allow any man take it for granted all because of #marriage, a #relationship that will not value all the sacrifice of being a #single mother is not worth it. 🤷♀️You are the only popular #Ghanaian actress that does not live a fake life, ask anyone on the street of #Accra and #Kumasi, and they will unanimously tell you that over 80% of popular actresses in #Ghana live fake lifestyle on social media.🤣’