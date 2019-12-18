Zahra Buhari Allegedly Spotted Twerking In A Club (Video)

A new video has currently hit the internet capturing the moment Zahra, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, was spotted in a club.

In the video, the beautiful damsel was spotted twerking aggressively while the crowd watched and cheered her up with loud noise.

She then returned the cheer with some lovely dance moves while enjoying the moment.

President Buhari only celebrated his 77th birthday on Tuesday, 17th December, so it remains unknown if she hit the club in celebration of the new age.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6M8yhKJl7m/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

