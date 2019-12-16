Zambian President Sends U.S Ambassador Out Of Country Over Comment On Hemosexualism

by Eyitemi Majeed
Gay partners
Gay partners

Zambia President, Edgar Lungu, has asked the U.S ambassador to leave his country for calling on the government to reconsider after two men were sentenced for homosexualism.

He made this known during an interview on Skynews on Sunday.

His words:

“We have complained officially to the American government, and we are waiting for their response because we don’t want such people in our midst. We want him gone.”

Last month, U.S. Ambassador, Daniel Foote, had said he was “personally horrified” after the high court sentenced the two men and called on the government to reconsider laws that punish minority groups.

“We are saying no to homosexuality. When you are tying it to aid, if that is how you are going to bring your aid, then I’m afraid the west can leave us alone in our poverty. And we’ll continue scrounging and struggling.”

 

