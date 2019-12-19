Zlatan Ibile Buys Crusted Rolex As Birthday Gift (Photo)

Rave of the moment, Zlatan Ibile, real name Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael has gifted himself a diamond crusted Rolex wristwatch as a special way of celebrating his new age.

The talented singer and dancer made this known via his social media page on Wednesday, 18th December.

Zlatan shot himself into the entertainment scene after winning the Airtel One Mic talent show held in Abeokuta, Ogun State in 2014.

He wrote:

From Temidayo to Zlatan!!! Happy birthday, boy. Thanks for the sharp delivery. Please, my gift oooo Make u a no wine me too. See you all tonight.