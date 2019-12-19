Zlatan Ibile Buys Crusted Rolex As Birthday Gift (Photo)

by Valerie Oke
Zlatan
Nigerian Artiste Zlatan

Rave of the moment, Zlatan Ibile, real name Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael has gifted himself a diamond crusted Rolex wristwatch as a special way of celebrating his new age.

The talented singer and dancer made this known via his social media page on Wednesday, 18th December.

Read Also: Zlatan Ibile Thrills Fan With Amazing Legwork At Lagos Concert (Video)

Zlatan shot himself into the entertainment scene after winning the Airtel One Mic talent show held in Abeokuta, Ogun State in 2014.

He wrote:

From Temidayo to Zlatan!!! Happy birthday, boy. Thanks for the sharp delivery. Please, my gift oooo Make u a no wine me too. See you all tonight.

Tags from the story
Zlatan Ibile
0

You may also like

The eye popping dress a bride wore to her wedding that has tongues wagging! (Photo)

Davido Takes His Girlfriend, Chioma To Work… DJ Cuppy Reacts (Photo)

[Photos]: BBNaija’s Gifty goes completely naked in new photos

Actress Foluke Daramola Moves Into Married Lover’s Apartment

Regina Daniels attends Igbinedion University, queried for not attending lectures for 1 month, drives Lexus SUV to class

#COZA: ‘I am In Tears Now, I Just Got Off The Phone With Someone Who Had The Same Experience With The Same Pastor” – Stella Damascus Shares

“You look like a local masquerade with a coat of many colors, Stop being a public nuisance” – Uche Maduagwu blasts Bobrisky

Phyno Fires Back at Hushpuppi, Buries Him With Fiery Words

Former BBNaija Housemate, Marvis Shows Off Hot Body In Swimsuit (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *